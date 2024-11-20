Last Friday, Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson by unanimous decision. However, the YouTuber could now face significant legal trouble due to a bold admission he made following the fight.

After months of anticipation, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight finally took place. The legendary boxer agreed to return to the sport at the age of 58 to face the influencer, whose agility and stamina proved crucial in overcoming Iron Mike.

Tyson lasted all eight rounds, but many fans and analysts believe the bout could have ended sooner if Paul had decided to push harder. Now, following his victory, the YouTuber may be facing legal issues due to a bold confession he made afterward.

Jake Paul could be facing legal troubles After Mike Tyson fight

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation sanctioned the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. Both fighters agreed to a two-minute, eight-round match, as Tyson’s physical condition limited him from competing for a longer period.

Tyson’s age played a significant role in the outcome of the fight. After just two rounds, the legendary boxer was already visibly exhausted, with Jake Paul landing 78 out of 278 punches. However, Paul chose not to press further and spared Tyson from a potential knockout.

Following the fight, Jake Paul was asked whether he deliberately avoided knocking out Mike Tyson. The YouTuber admitted to pulling some punches in order to “give the fans a show,” a confession that could have serious legal ramifications.

“There was a point where I was like, ‘OK, he’s not really engaging back.’ And so I don’t know if he is tired or hurt or whatever, but I could just tell that his age was showing a little bit, and I just have so much respect for him. That whole violence, war thing between us… kind of went away as the rounds went on,” Paul said, according to the New York Post.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sports attorney Dan Lust told the New York Post that Paul’s admission could result in legal consequences. In a professional bout, both pugilists are expected to fight with the intent to win at all costs, even if it means inflicting significant damage on their opponent. Pulling punches could directly affect the viewers’ expectations.

Why is Jake Paul currently suspended from boxing fights?

Once the fight against Mike Tyson concluded, Jake Paul was immediately suspended by the Texas Combative Sports Program. However, in boxing, a suspension doesn’t necessarily carry a negative connotation.

According to boxing regulations, when a fighter completes a match, he is required to be suspended for three days for every round he competes in. Since Jake Paul fought for eight rounds, he is now mandated to rest for a period of 24 days.

