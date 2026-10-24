Caitlin Clark reportedly keeps Stephanie White as Fever’s HC after Amber Cox’s firing

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever suffered another WNBA playoff elimination, which brought consequences: Amber Cox was fired, while Stephanie White is expected to remain in her position.

The Indiana Fever’s most recent WNBA playoff elimination undoubtedly had its casualties. Amber Cox was fired from her position as general manager, while a report by Alexa Philippou on X indicates that Stephanie White will remain at the helm of the team led by Caitlin Clark.

“The expectation as of now is that Stephanie White will remain head coach of the Fever, sources told ESPN,” the insider reported. Philippou also revealed Kelly Krauskopf’s decision to step down: “When she returned to the Fever organization in the fall of 2024, Kelly Krauskopf never intended to stay in the role long-term, sources said, and anticipated staying on for only two or three years max.”

While the Fever have remained competitive in recent years, their inability to win a championship has eventually had consequences. If White is officially confirmed as head coach for the upcoming season, it remains to be seen what resources the organization will provide her to further strengthen the roster around Clark.

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The Fever could shake up their roster

The Indiana Fever face some crucial decisions as both Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham hit unrestricted free agency after playing out their one-year deals. Mitchell is the ultimate priority—she’s eligible for a supermax deal after proving to be the perfect, high-scoring backcourt partner for Caitlin Clark.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after making a three point shot.

Meanwhile, Cunningham enters the open market as a key 3-and-D wing and vocal leader, though her contract negotiations will carry added weight as Indiana navigates salary cap constraints while trying to retain depth alongside veteran forward Monique Billings, who also hits the open market.

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Amber Cox is no longer the GM

The Indiana Fever just dropped a massive front-office bombshell, officially parting ways with chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox. The move came right on the heels of team president Kelly Krauskopf stepping down, signaling a total top-to-bottom shakeup in Indianapolis following their playoff exit.

Experienced WNBA executives like former Minnesota Lynx executive vice president Clare Dewelius or Atlanta Dream assistant general manager Brittni Donaldson are being thrown around as potential high-level candidates to step in, take the reins, and build a contender in Indy.

Key takeaways

Stephanie White is expected to remain head coach of the Indiana Fever.

of the Indiana Fever. Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham are heading into unrestricted free agency.

are heading into unrestricted free agency. Amber Cox was officially fired as chief operating officer and general manager.