Sophie Cunningham throws shade at recent article suggesting her exit from the Fever

Sophie Cunningham was one of the standout players for the Indiana Fever this season, and she intends to remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Sophie Cunningham is one of the Indiana Fever players who has entered free agency, and many have recently weighed in on the possibility of her leaving the team. In response to the speculation, Cunningham herself addressed the issue during the latest episode of her podcast, delivering a blunt message to those suggesting she could part ways with her current franchise.

“That’s why I literally don’t even care what anyone says about me anymore,” Cunningham said. “I’ve said this so many times, if you’re going to live by the praise you’re going to die by the hate. The majority of these people have never picked up a ball in their entire lives.

“And they’re just thirsty to have attention or be relevant in some type of way. No matter what anyone says to me, I’m gonna continue to do me. I know what I bring to the table, it’s not always in the stat-sheet. And so for you to not say I’m effective or any of that, whatever, (expletive) it.”

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The article Cunningham is referrering to

Cunningham is very active on social media and never shies away from addressing what’s happening around her. On her podcast, No Hesitation, she didn’t let a comment suggesting she could leave the Fever go unanswered.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever

“Fever should part with Sophie Cunningham. She’s too turbulent to be paired with Caitlin Clark,” read part of the article. The Fever star did not take the comment well and was blunt in her response.

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What is Sophie Cunningham’s contract situation?

Sophie Cunningham is officially hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent after coming off a one-year, $665,000 “prove-it” deal she signed with Indiana for the 2026 WNBA season. While she was a reliable spark plug off the bench—serving as the Fever’s fourth-leading scorer behind their core stars—her contract expired at the end of Indiana’s playoff run.

Fever leadership acknowledged her key role and veteran leadership, but both sides have kept things open-ended for now, leaving her future in Indianapolis up in the air as free agency approaches.

Key takeaways

Sophie Cunningham addressed speculation about her potential departure from the Indiana Fever.

from the Indiana Fever. An article suggested Indiana should part ways with Sophie Cunningham.

with Sophie Cunningham. Sophie Cunningham played under a one-year, $665,000 deal with Indiana in 2026.