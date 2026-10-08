Caitlin Clark gets real about Kelsey Mitchell’s future with Fever

Caitlin Clark has made it clear that she wants Kelsey Mitchell to remain with the Indiana Fever for the foreseeable future. As the franchise prepares for an important offseason, Clark delivered a strong message about how much Mitchell means to her and why she hopes their partnership continues for years to come.

Mitchell has become one of the most important pieces of Indiana’s roster and one of Clark’s most trusted teammates on the court. Their chemistry has helped give the Fever a dynamic backcourt, making Mitchell’s future with the organization an important storyline as Indiana looks to build around Clark.

With the Fever already thinking about how to improve the roster after their season ended, Clark acknowledged that she understands the organization will have to make important decisions. But when it comes to Mitchell, the superstar guard made her feelings unmistakably clear.

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Caitlin Clark wants Kelsey Mitchell back

Caitlin Clark explained that Kelsey Mitchell makes her job easier on the court and that she hopes their partnership can continue throughout her own career. Her comments were particularly meaningful given the uncertainty surrounding Mitchell’s future and the Fever’s broader roster construction.

“She knows how much I love her. I know this organization is going to work our butt off to get her back. We need her. We love her. I hope for the rest of my career I get to play alongside her. That’s how easy she makes my job.”

The statement shows just how highly Clark values Mitchell, both as a teammate and as an offensive weapon. Mitchell’s ability to create shots, stretch the floor and take pressure away from Clark has made her an important part of Indiana’s plans.

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Is Kelsey Mitchell a free agent?

Yes. Kelsey Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent after completing her contract with the Indiana Fever, putting one of the WNBA’s most productive guards on the open market.

Her value has never been higher after coming off the best season of her career, when she established herself as one of the league’s premier scoring threats and became a crucial piece of Indiana’s offense.

Mitchell averaged 24.7 points per game while setting new scoring and three-point records with the Fever, making her one of the most coveted players available. Kelsey has also made it clear that she intends to prioritize her own interests and carefully evaluate her options before deciding whether to remain in Indiana or pursue an opportunity with another team.

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