Caitlin Clark addresses EPIC contract extension decision with Indiana Fever after another elimination in WNBA

Caitlin Clark opened up about her EPIC extension future, revealing where she stands as the Fever weigh their next steps after a disappointing elimination.

Caitlin Clark has addressed the possibility of signing an EPIC extension with the Indiana Fever, but the superstar guard made it clear that she has not made a decision yet. With the Fever’s 2026 season now over, Clark is eligible for one of the biggest contract opportunities created by the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement.

Clark said she has not even started conversations with the Fever’s front office or ownership about a potential extension. Instead, she explained that her focus since Indiana’s elimination has been much simpler, saying she has mostly been playing golf while taking some time away from basketball.

“Not saying I’m going to sign it or not signing it. I think it’s just kind of figuring out the way we need to construct our roster. I mean, no matter what, I’m going to be here. I just want to do what’s best for the team. Make sure we have the opportunity to be able to win championships. That’s my main goal. My focus is on winning. I certainly know what I deserve and what I’m worth, but at the same time, sometimes you have to make sacrifices.”

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Will Caitlin Clark sign EPIC extension with Fever?

For now, there is no answer. Caitlin Clark said she has not begun discussions with the Fever about the contract, meaning there is still plenty of time for the two sides to determine whether an EPIC deal makes sense for both the player and the franchise.

Clark also acknowledged that the new provision represents an important recognition for young players who establish themselves as stars early in their careers. Rather than forcing elite players to wait until the end of their rookie-scale contracts to receive a major increase, the EPIC mechanism creates a path toward a much larger extension earlier.

The Fever will therefore have an important decision to make alongside Clark. The organization can use the new structure to secure one of the league’s biggest young stars while also considering how her contract would affect the rest of the roster. Clark’s comments suggest that team-building will be an important part of the conversation.

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For Clark, the message was clear: she knows her value, but winning remains the priority. Her willingness to consider sacrifices in order to give Indiana a stronger chance at championships could become an important factor in the eventual negotiations.

What is an EPIC extension in the WNBA?

EPIC stands for Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract. It is a new provision in the WNBA’s 2026 CBA designed to give elite players on rookie contracts an accelerated path to a major payday.

Under the provision, a player on a rookie-scale contract can renegotiate the final year of that deal as part of a new three-year extension if she earns either an All-WNBA First Team or Second Team selection, or wins MVP during her first three seasons. For an eligible player, the mechanism effectively allows her to reach a maximum-level salary much earlier than under the previous system.

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The provision was first used by Aliyah Boston, who became the first player in WNBA history to sign an EPIC agreement with Indiana in April. Boston’s four-year extension through 2029 was worth $6.3 million, with the deal allowing her to move into the league’s new higher salary structure after earning All-WNBA Second Team honors in 2025.

The new CBA dramatically raises WNBA salaries overall. The 2026 salary cap is $7 million, while maximum-contract players can earn $1.4 million this season, with the league projecting the maximum to rise above $2.4 million by 2032. For Clark, the EPIC provision could therefore represent a major financial opportunity, but her comments indicate that the decision will also be closely connected to how the Fever build their championship roster.

Key takeaways

Caitlin Clark has not yet decided whether she will sign an Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract (EPIC) extension with the Indiana Fever.

whether she will sign an Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract (EPIC) extension with the Indiana Fever. Contract discussions have not officially started between Clark and the Fever front office following the team’s 2026 playoff elimination.

between Clark and the Fever front office following the team’s 2026 playoff elimination. Clark confirmed she plans to stay in Indiana regardless of the extension outcome, emphasizing that roster construction and championship contention are her main priorities.