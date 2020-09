Rakitić sueña con Messi en Sevilla: "Seguro podemos hacerle un lugar aquí"

Sevillistas! I am back home!



Can’t wait to play in the Sánchez Pizjuan again and to defend the colors of this club so dear to my heart.



Let's continue together this beautiful story that started in 2011. VAMOS! @sevillafc #ivanrakitic #WeAreSevilla #VamosMiSevilla pic.twitter.com/t5CTfqeE8Z