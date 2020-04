Boston Red Sox cierran la puerta al regreso de Álex Cora después de su suspensión

BREAKING: #RedSox penalties:



*Loss of 2020 2nd-round pick.



*Ban of replay operator J.T. Watkins through 2020 playoffs and from doing same job in ‘21.



*Ban of Alex Cora through ‘20 playoffs, but only for conduct with #Astros.



Story with @EvanDrellich: https://t.co/6Ysn9hsRFa