Drew Brees ofrece disculpas por sus comentarios en contra de arrodillarse ante el himno nacional como Colin Kaepernick

No aguantó las críticas. Luego de los duros comentarios que recibió por parte de sus compañeros de equipo, deportistas de todos los ámbitos y los propios fanáticos de New Orleans Saints por sus dichos contra quienes se arrodillan ante el himno nacional de Estados Unidos, como Colin Kaepernick, el mariscal de campo Drew Brees tuvo que salir a aclarar sus palabras.

A través de una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, el quarterback partió señalando que "me gustaría disculparme con mis amigos, compañeros de equipo, la Ciudad de Nueva Orleans, la comunidad negra, la comunidad de la NFL y cualquier persona a la que lastimé con mis comentarios ayer. Al hablar con algunos de ustedes, me rompe el corazón saber el dolor que he causado".

Brees, de 41 años, va por su 15° temporada en los Saints (Foto: Getty)

"En un intento por hablar sobre el respeto, la unidad y la solidaridad centrados en la bandera estadounidense y el himno nacional, hice comentarios insensibles y perdí por completo la marca en los problemas que enfrentamos en este momento como país. Carecían de conciencia y de cualquier tipo de compasión o empatía. En cambio, esas palabras se han vuelto divisivas e hirientes y han engañado a la gente a creer que de alguna manera soy un enemigo. Esto no podría estar más lejos de la verdad, y no es un reflejo exacto de mi corazón o mi carácter", agregó.

En esa línea, Brees complementó que "aquí es donde estoy ahora: Apoyo a la comunidad negra en la lucha contra la injusticia racial sistémica y la brutalidad policial y apoyo la creación de un cambio de política real que haga la diferencia; condeno los años de opresión que han tenido lugar en todas nuestras comunidades negras y que todavía existen hoy".

Finalmente, el mariscal de campo comentó que "reconozco que nosotros, como estadounidenses, incluido yo mismo, no hemos hecho lo suficiente para luchar por esa igualdad o para comprender realmente las luchas y la difícil situación de la comunidad negra; me enferma la forma en que se percibieron mis comentarios ayer, pero asumo toda la responsabilidad y las consecuencias. Reconozco que debería hablar menos y escuchar más ... y cuando la comunidad negra habla de su dolor, todos necesitamos escuchar. Por eso, lo siento mucho y les pido perdón".

Lee También