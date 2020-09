El milagro que necesita Milwaukee Bucks para seguir en los playoffs de NBA

The Bucks are the 3rd team in playoff history to have the best record in the regular season and fall behind 3-0 in a playoff series.



The other two were the 2004-05 Suns (lost in 5 in the West Finals vs the Spurs) and the 2000-01 Spurs (swept in West Finals vs Lakers). pic.twitter.com/JSVcRNHfIR