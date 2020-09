LeBron James iguala una de sus peores marcas en playoffs de NBA

LeBron James scored 0 pts (0-3 FG) in 9 minutes in the 4th quarter tonight.



3rd time in his playoff career he's failed to score in the 4th quarter with at least 9 minutes played.



Other 2 instances: 2017 East Finals Game 3 vs BOS (12 min) & 2011 Finals Game 4 vs DAL (12 min).