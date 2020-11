Kevin Durant puso a Michael Jordan como el mejor anotador de todos los tiempos

You old heads drive me nuts. Michael Jordan is 6’6. @KDTrey5 is 6’11 can shoot from all three levels, 90% free throw shooter, and can ball handle and move like a point guard. If he wanted to get 35 a night like Jordan, he could. That is the definition of unguardable ����♂️����♂️ https://t.co/5Dhaux9p1n