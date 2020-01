¡OUCH! Así quedó el dedo de Joel Embiid tras una terrible lesión

Embiid had 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block in 33 minutes of action during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Thunder. Joel Embiid jams his finger while guarding Steven Adams, but would be able to return to the game shortly after. pic.twitter.com/PZn2cSfJIU