Nunca antes visto: la peliculiar manera de ganar dinero de la Bombardera Rubia
La Bombardera Rubia, Ebanie Bridges, confesó que generar dinero al vender sus calcetines usados.
Ebanie Bridges es una bella boxeadora profesional a quien apodan la Bombardera Rubia ya que de las 4 peleas que ganó como profesional 2 fueron por la vía rápida. Sin embargo, la peleadora oceánica tiene una llamativa manera de ganar dinero fácil y no es con el boxeo.
En conversaciones con 7News, la peleadora de 33 años confesó que gana dinero al vender sus calcetines usados luego de que haya entrenado. Es más, comentó que llegó a vender un solo calcetín a 2000 dólares australianos, unos 31400.18 pesos mexicanos.
Según la boxeadora todo comenzó cuando varios fanáticos le comentaron que le compraban esas de prendas de su ropa luego de que la hayan visto llevar adelante un entrenamiento online con uno de sus alumnos.
Can’t wait be back in a locker room getting my hands wrapped, for me this is when the emotions starts to kick in. . . I get asked a lot especially by novice fighters “how do you deal with nerves”, “do you still get nervous” and what I have realised is everyone gets nervous, and you will always get “nervous” no matter how many times you fight, it’s those nerves that also bring the extreme adrenalin that fighting gives you. But as I’ve grown more experienced, and in particular in the Pros I’ve learnt and realised that it’s how you deal with the nerves as to wether it’s a negative or positive emotion. I embrace my emotions, I turn my nerves into excitement, and use them to fuel me, I can’t wait to get in there and smash my opponent up, I remind myself that not only am I born for this sport but my whole journey through life has equiped me to be a fighter, and one that is ment to be under the brightest lights. . I miss this, I miss the feeling of being out back and dialling in my focus and embracing these crazy emotions that this crazy sport gives me. . . This was before my fight in USA with @danny57019247 @wrapsandcuts, one of the best hand wrap / cutmen. I was blessed to be able to work with him in Philly during my camp and have him in my corner! . Using the best tape in the industry @wartapebrand to keep my hands safe. #TheBestUseTheBest . . . #Boxing #WomensBoxing #BlondeBomber #WrapsAndCuts #DannyDavis #MissThisShit #fighter
"Es muy extraño porque siento que estoy vendiendo desnudos cuando pienso en compartir una foto de mis pies sin calcetines. Es tan extraño. No tiene nada que ver con mis pies. Solo tiene que ver con estas personas y sus fetiches. No creo que realmente les importen (mis pies). Para mí es un negocio, no un juego", expresó Bridges.
Por otro lado, la Bombardera Rubia comentó que la primera vez que vendió un par de sus calcetines fue por 500 libras esterlinas, unos 14329.17 pesos mexicanos. Además, debido a la gran cantidad de dinero que generó con este negocio consiguió el patrocinio de una marca de calcetines de Gran Bretaña.
