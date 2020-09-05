Nunca antes visto: la peliculiar manera de ganar dinero de la Bombardera Rubia

Ebanie Bridges es una bella boxeadora profesional a quien apodan la Bombardera Rubia ya que de las 4 peleas que ganó como profesional 2 fueron por la vía rápida. Sin embargo, la peleadora oceánica tiene una llamativa manera de ganar dinero fácil y no es con el boxeo.

En conversaciones con 7News, la peleadora de 33 años confesó que gana dinero al vender sus calcetines usados luego de que haya entrenado. Es más, comentó que llegó a vender un solo calcetín a 2000 dólares australianos, unos 31400.18 pesos mexicanos.

Según la boxeadora todo comenzó cuando varios fanáticos le comentaron que le compraban esas de prendas de su ropa luego de que la hayan visto llevar adelante un entrenamiento online con uno de sus alumnos.

"Es muy extraño porque siento que estoy vendiendo desnudos cuando pienso en compartir una foto de mis pies sin calcetines. Es tan extraño. No tiene nada que ver con mis pies. Solo tiene que ver con estas personas y sus fetiches. No creo que realmente les importen (mis pies). Para mí es un negocio, no un juego", expresó Bridges.

Por otro lado, la Bombardera Rubia comentó que la primera vez que vendió un par de sus calcetines fue por 500 libras esterlinas, unos 14329.17 pesos mexicanos. Además, debido a la gran cantidad de dinero que generó con este negocio consiguió el patrocinio de una marca de calcetines de Gran Bretaña.

Lee También