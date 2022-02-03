Done Deal! After many weeks of speculation, rumors, statements, and social media war, the British Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has a confirmed opponent for his come back to the ring in a fight that has set an economical record for the WBC.

Boxing fans will have one more chance to enjoy the skills of one of the current best Pound for Pound boxers in the world: Tyson Fury, the WBC World Heavyweight Champion, has finally a confirmed rival. This fight has started with the right foot as it has set a new $41 million record purse bid.

The Gipsy King (31-0-1, 22 KO's) will step in the ring after answering to the boxing community who the best was between him and Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder. A thrilling trilogy, with a monstrous final knockout, was needed to put Fury above Wilder.

Fury's ambition made him wish to go without scales for all of the available belts of the Heavyweight division. This means to fight Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles holder. However, a mandatory fight was ordered by WBC and that is the one the British champion is going to have soon.

Tyson Fury's $41 million next fight

Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC president, has announced on social media that the Organization he leads has received the 10% deposit needed to confirm the celebration of the mandatory fight for its Heavyweight title between Tyson Fury and his fellow countryman contender Dillian Whyte. The Fury vs Whyte purse bid is the highest paid for a WBC fight with $41,025,000 dollars.

Whyte has been the top ranked man in the WBC ranking for years. Nevertheless, until now he has received the chance to fight for a World title. The Jamaica native is 28-2-0 (19 KO's). His two losses have come against Anthony Joshua, in 2015, and Alexander Povetkin, in 2020; both by the way of knock out.