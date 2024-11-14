NBA News: Paul Pierce downplays Stephen Curry's impact, draws comparison to Clippers star

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of this generation, but Paul Pierce has sparked debate by downplaying Curry's influence while emphasizing the impact of a Los Angeles Clippers star.

Stephen Curry has been a dominant force in the NBA for 15 years, spearheading the Golden State Warriors through the most successful era in their history. Between 2015 and 2022, he led the team to four championships, earning widespread respect and admiration for his exceptional talent and relentless work ethic. However, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently stirred controversy by suggesting that a player from the Los Angeles Clippers has been more influential to the modern game than Curry.

Speaking on The Truth Lounge podcast, Pierce addressed the common belief that Curry revolutionized the game. “Everybody talks, they say Curry is the reason we play like this,” Pierce began, before making a bold statement. “I think a lot of the reason we play like this is James Harden,” the 2008 NBA Finals MVP asserted, crediting Harden for changing the way basketball is played today.

Expanding on the qualities James Harden introduced to the game—many of which have been widely adopted by other players—Pierce highlighted, “Step-back threes, everybody going into their bag, and getting to their threes.” He concluded his comparison between the two stars with a definitive statement: “That’s James Harden, that’s not Curry.”

Joining Pierce on the podcast, former NBA player Trevor Ariza echoed this sentiment. “The way James manipulated the game, it started something completely different,” said the 2009 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. He added, “He learned how to get fouled and take advantage of the free-throw line.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a three-point basket on James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers at Chase Center on February 14, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Harden vs. Curry: two careers, two paths

James Harden and Stephen Curry both entered the league in 2009 as high draft picks—Harden selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Curry seventh by the Golden State Warriors. While both players quickly established themselves as elite talents, their career trajectories diverged significantly.

Curry became the centerpiece of the Warriors, leading the team to four championships alongside stars like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green , and briefly Kevin Durant . His revolutionary shooting and off-ball movement have redefined the sport, earning him a reputation as a transformative figure in NBA history.

Harden, meanwhile, forged his legacy differently. After reaching the NBA Finals with the Thunder in the 2011-12 season, Harden left for the Houston Rockets, where he emerged as the team’s leader. Known for his scoring prowess and ability to manipulate defenses, Harden won the 2018 MVP award but has consistently fallen short of winning a championship. Subsequent stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Clippers have kept the elusive title just out of reach.

A debate for the ages

Pierce’s comments spark a compelling debate about influence in the modern NBA. While Curry’s impact on the game’s style is often considered unparalleled, Pierce and Ariza make a case for Harden as a similarly transformative figure. The comparison underscores the evolution of basketball over the past decade, with both players leaving an indelible mark on the league.

As Harden continues his career with the Clippers and Curry leads the Warriors in pursuit of another championship, the question remains: whose influence on the game will ultimately stand the test of time?