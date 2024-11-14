Video: Paraguay’s Sanabria scores fantastic overhead kick past Argentina GK Dibu Martinez

Lionel Messi's Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, courtesy of Lautaro Martínez's goal. However, Paraguay leveled the score with a spectacular overhead kick from Antonio Sanabria that left goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez helpless.

Argentina face Paraguay in Matchday 11 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi’s team took a 1-0 lead through Lautaro MartInez‘s goal, but the hosts leveled the score with an incredible overhead kick from Antonio Sanabria that left goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ MartInez with no chance to react.

The match began favorably for the reigning world champions, who nearly struck early when Julian Alvarez delivered a low, driven cross that Lautaro Martinez narrowly missed. However, the Inter Milan striker capitalized on another opportunity moments later. Enzo Fernandez provided a delicate assist, allowing Martinez to score the opener, which was subsequently confirmed after a VAR review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina’s joy was short-lived. Just eight minutes after Lautaro’s goal, the hosts found the equalizer. Paraguay came close with a header that struck the crossbar, but in the ensuing play, Antonio Sanabria connected with a cross from the right and delivered a stunning overhead kick. His spectacular strike left goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with no chance to react, leveling the score at 1-1.

Advertisement

* Developing story.