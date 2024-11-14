Trending topics:
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Video: Paraguay’s Sanabria scores fantastic overhead kick past Argentina GK Dibu Martinez

Lionel Messi's Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, courtesy of Lautaro Martínez's goal. However, Paraguay leveled the score with a spectacular overhead kick from Antonio Sanabria that left goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez helpless.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 05, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesEmiliano Martinez of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 05, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Argentina face Paraguay in Matchday 11 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi’s team took a 1-0 lead through Lautaro MartInez‘s goal, but the hosts leveled the score with an incredible overhead kick from Antonio Sanabria that left goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ MartInez with no chance to react.

The match began favorably for the reigning world champions, who nearly struck early when Julian Alvarez delivered a low, driven cross that Lautaro Martinez narrowly missed. However, the Inter Milan striker capitalized on another opportunity moments later. Enzo Fernandez provided a delicate assist, allowing Martinez to score the opener, which was subsequently confirmed after a VAR review.

Advertisement

Argentina’s joy was short-lived. Just eight minutes after Lautaro’s goal, the hosts found the equalizer. Paraguay came close with a header that struck the crossbar, but in the ensuing play, Antonio Sanabria connected with a cross from the right and delivered a stunning overhead kick. His spectacular strike left goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with no chance to react, leveling the score at 1-1.

Advertisement

* Developing story.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

ALSO READ

Who will earn more in the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?
Boxing

Who will earn more in the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

NFL News: Texans' CJ Stroud warns rest of the league ahead of game vs Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Texans' CJ Stroud warns rest of the league ahead of game vs Cowboys

NHL News: Evgeni Malkin sends clear message to Sidney Crosby, teammates on possibility of leaving Penguins
NHL

NHL News: Evgeni Malkin sends clear message to Sidney Crosby, teammates on possibility of leaving Penguins

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs lose star player with big injury before game against Bills
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs lose star player with big injury before game against Bills

Better Collective Logo