Who will earn more in the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight? Breaking down the purses

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will step into the ring on Friday, with each fighter securing a massive payout for their showdown at AT&T Stadium.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to have a pro bout this Friday
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to have a pro bout this Friday

By Fernando Franco Puga

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is about to happen. Both fighters will leave AT&T Stadium with substantial earnings, securing a major payday for their highly anticipated bout.

Fans are thrilled for the return of Mike Tyson to the ring. The boxing icon, who retired from professional competition in 2005, is making a comeback to face Jake Paul in an unexpected matchup.

Tyson’s return comes with a lucrative incentive. Now 58, Tyson was lured back to the ring with an impressive payday, which helped sway his decision despite age-related concerns that many coaches would consider significant.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: How much will each fighter earn?

Mike Tyson isn’t stepping back into boxing purely out of passion. At 58, he was content in retirement, but Jake Paul presented an opportunity to boost his financial standing significantly.

Netflix is managing the live-streaming rights for the fight. The company has generated considerable hype, organizing numerous press events and producing a docuseries surrounding the bout to enhance the experience.

According to Jake Paul, he is set to earn a massive $40 million for taking on Tyson. UFC champion Henry Cejudo has revealed that Tyson’s payout for this event will be around $20 million.

“This fight is not going to change my life financially,” Tyson told SPORTbible. “Even if I did it for free, it wouldn’t make a difference in my life. My wife keeps reminding me, ‘You don’t need to take this fight.'”

Both fighters are expected to make additional income through sponsorships and the Netflix docuseries. However, financial terms related to these extras have not been disclosed publicly.

Are there additional bonuses or incentives for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson?

Most professional boxing matches offer incentives beyond the base payout. However, this event is unique, with Netflix seeking to extend the fight’s duration to keep viewers engaged.

Typically, Tyson’s bouts included incentives based on specific outcomes or round completions. For this fight, however, such bonuses are unlikely, as Netflix’s priority is to maximize viewing time by keeping the event as lengthy as possible.

