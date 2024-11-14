Trending topics:
NFL News: Texans' CJ Stroud warns rest of the league ahead of game vs Cowboys

CJ Stroud warns the rest of the league about his talent amid a rough patch for the Houston Texans, who will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans
© (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans

By Ignacio Cairola

The 2024 NFL season is not an easy one for the Houston Texans, who have star quarterback CJ Stroud warning the rest of the league’s teams about his talent in the current campaign. His comments come at an opportune time with a big game against the Dallas Cowboys on the horizon.

The Texans have lost three of their last four games. In that context, Stroud has shown a drop-off. The 23-year-old quarterback has completed just over half of his passes (53.7%) in the last four games, has two interceptions and two touchdowns to his credit.

“I can be a game-changer, I think I’m not just a playmaker. I’m not just trying to make plays, I’m trying to take care of the ball and do the right things to win the game. Sometimes things go our way and sometimes they don’t,” Stroud warned the rest of the league, anticipating that the dip in his production is a temporary thing and that he is capable of delivering quality performances for the Texans.

The upcoming game against the Cowboys is an important opportunity for the Texans to snap a two-game losing streak. The Houston franchise has lost three of its last five games and is coming off a 23-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

CJ Stroud

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

CJ Stroud’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Although his last few games have not been as effective as his first, Stroud has played a major role for the Texans this season. The 23-year-old quarterback has completed 207 passes for 2371 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. In his second season as a pro, CJ still has a lot to give.

Nico Collins’ absence is a major factor in Stroud’s poor performance

Nico Collins, Stroud’s top target, has been out of the lineup since suffering a hamstring injury in the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. His absence has been a factor coinciding with the dip in the Texans’ quarterback production. To the benefit of the Houston franchise, Collins has returned to practice and could soon be available to return to the field.

Ignacio Cairola

