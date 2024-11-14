Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Paraguay vs Argentina LIVE: Is Messi playing? Kick-off time, lineups, how to watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Paraguay face each other for Matchday 11 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Defensores del Chaco stadium. Learn the kick-off time, lineups and everything of what's going on with the match with our live updates.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match

By Natalia Lobo

Paraguay host Argentina for Matchday 11 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Defensores del Chaco stadium. La Albiceleste, led by Lionel Messi, want to add three more points to maintain their spot at the top of the CONMEBOL standings. Don’t miss any moment from the action thanks to our live blog. We’ve also have all the updates such as lineups, kick-off time and more.

Lionel Scaloni’s men are coming from a decisive win against Bolivia in Buenos Aires, while Gustavo Alfaro’s side defeated Venezuela 2-1 in their last match. It will be a tough game for both teams, as Argentina hasn’t won in Paraguay since 2013. If you want to watch the match in the US, it will be available on Fanatiz.

Today’s stage: Defensores del Chaco Stadium

Paraguay hosts the World Champions at Defensores del Chaco stadium, which has a capacity for 42,354 people. The last time La Albiceleste played in this same stage, they were held to a goalless draw in a match for the 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

defensores del chaco stadium view

A view inside Defensores del Chaco Stadium (Nathalia Aguilar - Pool/Getty Images)

Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina's lineup confirmed!

Lionel Messi is in the starting lineup! According to journalist Gaston Edul, Argentina is playing with:

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi; Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Today's referee

Today’s referee is Brazilian Anderson Daronco.

He officiated three matches for La Albiceleste: two victories, a 3-1 win over Ecuador in 2017 (the match where Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia), and a 2-1 win against Chile in Calama in 2022. He was also in one draw, precisely a goalless match against Paraguay in Asunción in 2021.

  • Referee: Anderson Daronco
  • Assistant 1: Bruno Pires
  • Assistant 2: Rafael Alves
  • Fourth official: Rafael Klein
  • VAR: Rodolpho Toski
  • AVAR: Rodrigo Nunes

Kick-off time and how to watch

The clash between Paraguay and Argentina for the Matchday 11 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 6:30 PM (ET).

If you want to watch the match in the US, it will be available for viewers on Fanatiz.

Paraguay host Argentina for Matchday 11 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Paraguay and Argentina!

International soccer returns with an exciting date of World Cup Qualifiers. Argentina want to maintain their place atop of the CONMEBOL standings with a victory against Paraguay at El Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion.

Stay with us so you don't miss a single thing with minute by minute updates!

