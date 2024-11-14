Paraguay vs Argentina LIVE: Is Messi playing? Kick-off time, lineups, how to watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Paraguay face each other for Matchday 11 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Defensores del Chaco stadium. Learn the kick-off time, lineups and everything of what's going on with the match with our live updates.

Paraguay host Argentina for Matchday 11 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Defensores del Chaco stadium. La Albiceleste, led by Lionel Messi, want to add three more points to maintain their spot at the top of the CONMEBOL standings. Don’t miss any moment from the action thanks to our live blog. We’ve also have all the updates such as lineups, kick-off time and more.

Lionel Scaloni’s men are coming from a decisive win against Bolivia in Buenos Aires, while Gustavo Alfaro’s side defeated Venezuela 2-1 in their last match. It will be a tough game for both teams, as Argentina hasn’t won in Paraguay since 2013. If you want to watch the match in the US, it will be available on Fanatiz.