NCAAF News: Florida Gators make final decision on head coach Billy Napier

The Florida Gators‘ season has not gone the way anybody in Tallahassee expected. Florida expected to be a competitive program in the SEC and has found themselves nearing the bottom of the standings. Ahead of a crucial matchup against Texas, the University of Florida made a final decision on head coach Billy Napier.

Much speculation has surrounded Napier and the Gators as the coach’s seat heated up with each frustrating loss to the top schools in the NCAA. However, despite the lack of success through his third year at the helm of Florida’s program, the coach has been ratified on his duty.

“I wanted to let you know that Billy Napier will continue as head football coach of the Florida Gators,” athletic directors Scott Stricklin stated on a letter. “I am confident that Billy will meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. We will work alongside him to support any changes needed to elevate Gator football.”

Reaching the final stretch of Napier’s third season with the Gators, the head coach has failed to sport winning records and currently holds a 4-4 (2-3 SEC) record.

Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators looks on during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Napier unable to replicate previous success

Napier arrived in Florida after a four-year tenure with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Though the level of play in the Sun Belt conference is not nearly comparable, the Gators expected to be better off with Napier, but that has not been the case.

Through four college football seasons in Louisiana, Napier boasted a 40-12 record. Through his first years in Tallahassee that number has been greatly reduced to 15-18.

The Gators have only made a Bowl game once, under head coach Napier, and lost in it. Moreover, Florida has failed to make the Top-10 in the AP poll and hasn’t even finished inside the Top-25.

