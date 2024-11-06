NFL News: Buccaneers may be without QB Baker Mayfield for game vs Brock Purdy's 49ers

A situation could cast doubt on Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's presence in the game against Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, so they need to regain their memories and get a win when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium next Sunday in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. In the hours leading up to the game, Baker Mayfield‘s presence in the quarterback battle against Brock Purdy was in doubt.

Mayfield is a key player for the Bucs, not only because of what he brings to the table on the field, but also because of his value to the team attitudinally. His doubts are not a minor issue, but at the same time, he is not a player that can be taken off the field easily. The 29-year-old quarterback has started every game for the Tampa Bay franchise this season.

The reason Mayfield might not play against Purdy‘s 49ers is due to a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. While the former Cleveland Browns player said he assumes he will play Sunday, the Buccaneers will pay attention to his physicality to best preserve him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 49ers come into this game after the bye week, having Purdy and the rest of their players fresh compared to the Bucs, who struggled in a long, intense game last Monday in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Mayfield’s absence from practice has to do with soreness that is a sequel to that matchup.

Advertisement

Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

Injuries affect Buccaneers in Wednesday’s practice

Wednesday’s practice was highlighted by a few notable absences for the Bucs. In addition to Mayfield, wide receivers Mike Evans, Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan all sat out practice with hamstring injuries. They were joined by safety Jordan Whitehead, who has a minor quadriceps injury.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Baker Mayfield gets brutally honest on the Buccaneers' recent struggles

Several players were limited in mid-week practice. They include guard Ben Bredeson, defensive tackle Greg Gaines, running back Bucky Irving, linebacker JJ Russell, defensive tackle Vita Vea and defensive wing William Gholston.

Mayfield’s strong statement after loss to Chiefs

Monday’s game against the Chiefs was a loss that prompted a strong message from Mayfield to his teammates, a wake-up call after a third straight loss. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We have to focus on doing our job and finding ways to win. That’s all that matters. We just have to stop the losing streak,” the Buccaneers quarterback said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duel between Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield

The 49ers-Buccaneers game features two of the top quarterbacks of the season. If he plays, Mayfield will be making his 10th consecutive start. The former Cleveland Browns player has completed 225 passes for 2,389 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in what is shaping up to be one of the best campaigns of his career.

On the other side will be Purdy, the 49ers star who also started all eight games for the San Francisco franchise. The 24-year-old has completed 156 passes for 2101 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His production is less than Mayfield’s, but next Sunday he will have a chance to measure his level.