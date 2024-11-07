NCAAF News: Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning lose weapon as Longhorns teammate leaves Texas

The Texas Longhorns are among the best programs in the nation. They are looking like a complete team, and the future is looking bright in Austin. However, after the departure of one Longhorns young weapon, QBs Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning lost a key player in Steve Sarkisian’s system.

No. 5 Texas is gearing up for a matchup with the Florida Gators with big implications on the Horns’ playoffs aspirations. Although the team is confident on their ability, they will be short a man going forward in the season.

One of the NCAA‘s best recruits has left the Longhorns’ program and will be a key absence for Quinn Ewers. The departure of WR Johntay Cook is a big loss for Arch Manning, as Cook was expected to be one top wideout in the upcoming years.

In only a handful of games together, the young QB-WR duo of Arch and Johntay showed their great chemistry. 19-year old Cook had better overall performances when Manning was under the center, than when Ewers called the shots for Texas.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pre game warmups vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Austin USA

Through six appearances, sophomore Cook caught eight passes for 137 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. During his freshman year, Cook played in 14 games and posted very similar numbers with eight receptions for 136 yards, but no touchdowns.

CFP Selection Committee will look closely into Texas-Florida game

Earlier this week, the College Football Playoffs Selection Committee released their initial rankings. Amid the controversy generated, chair Warde Manuel explained the criteria taken into account when evaluating the Longhorns.

“Well, I think Texas has looked good all year in terms of how they have played,” Manuel stated, via On3. “We don’t look at it as being fragile or not. We are going to judge each week with a clean sheet and approach it, and we look forward to watching how Texas plays as the season progresses.”

Up next, the Longhorns will host the Gators in the Forty Acres and will have a great chance to showcase their true colours. The CFP Selection Committee will look closely into Texas‘ performance against a crestfallen Florida.