NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer explains why Alabama is ready for LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Alabama and LSU star the biggest matchup in the NCAA‘s week 11. When the Tide and Tigers clash at Death Valley, all the eyes will be set on the action, the loser of this game will be virtually eliminated from the playoffs. There is no margin for error, Alabama knows this and head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed why his defense is ready to take on LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier.

Surviving Saturday’s night game is paramount for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. Any advantage could prove decisive and both sides want to get the best of each other. Both teams had a bye-week in preparation for this elimination match, but only one school can walk out victorious.

LSU provides one of the toughest environments to play in college football. Tiger Stadium has become a feared-battlefield for opposing SEC programs and along with the immense talent in Louisiana State’s roster, Alabama is well-aware of the difficult task ahead. However, Coach DeBoer is confident and has revealed how the team prepared for the standout quarterback leading the Tigers’ offense.

“Austin Mack has done a great job,” DeBoer said, per On3. “I mean, just in general, giving a lot of different looks. He’s tall, and so you’re not going to block your defensive line as well with your guys that are giving a look, and so for him to be able to see and make those throws.“

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“He doesn’t maybe have the same stature as Nussmeier with his mobility and things like that, but just being able to deliver those throws, Austin’s done a great job.”

DeBoer on Nussmeier

Nussmeier is one of a kind. However, the Tide are confident they can prepare for him with their own QB Austin Mack imitating the abilities on LSU‘s QB. DeBoer knows when the game starts on Saturday in Baton Rouge, they will be up against a different beast than what they got in practices in Tuscaloosa.

“And the guy that runs the show in Nussmeier, he can deliver it. He is good at understanding the offense and how it applies and where his throws are that are easy completions to let his athletes go and do things with the ball in their hands. You gotta put some pressure, put him in uncomfortable spots. That’s easier said than done, but that’s why we’re practicing and that’s why we put a game plan together.”

Alabama must be effective on third-down defense

The Tigers are really effective on 3rd down situations, whether in short yardage or long, Nussmeier and Brian Kelly can make ends meet in those critical plays. DeBoer is wary of the effectiveness rate and has warned his defense to contain the run and make Nussmeier uncomfortable. Make him make the plays, don’t just give them up.

“Stopping the run, you know, putting them behind the chains. Their third-down conversion percentage is extremely high, and a lot of that is because they can not just convert the 3rd and 4s but they can convert the 3rd and 9, 10, 11s just because he delivers on time. He anticipates. He’s confident.”