Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: Who leads in goals scored in 2024?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to dominate the global soccer scene, maintaining their fierce competition for the title of all-time top scorer. In 2024, however, one has managed to edge ahead with a stronger performance.

As the years pass, the global soccer scene continues to be defined by the enduring rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. More than two decades after their professional debuts, these two superstars still captivate fans and experts worldwide, week after week, with their skill, creativity, and above all, their goals. Both are among the all-time leading scorers, and their 2024 numbers remain some of the most remarkable in the sport.

In this year’s head-to-head competition, Cristiano Ronaldo has the edge. Across all competitions, CR7 has scored 35 goals so far, combining his appearances for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team. By comparison, Leo has netted 28 goals this year between Inter Miami and Argentina.

Most of Ronaldo’s goals in 2024 have come from his club play in Saudi Arabia, where he has tallied 30 goals across the Saudi Pro League, the King’s Cup, the AFC Champions League, and the Saudi Super Cup. With Portugal, he has added five goals—three in the UEFA Nations League and two in friendlies.

Messi’s goal breakdown is similar. Of his 28 goals this year, 22 have come with Inter Miami, including competitions in Major League Soccer and the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The remaining six were scored with the Argentina national team—two in friendlies, one in the 2024 Copa America, and three in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

National Team performances

A notable detail in their scoring records this year is their performance for their respective national teams in major tournaments. Ronaldo was unable to score in the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament and missed a penalty in Portugal’s round-of-16 match against Slovenia. They eventually exited the tournament in the quarterfinals after losing to France.

Messi’s 2024 Copa América campaign with Argentina had better results collectively, with Argentina winning the tournament after defeating Colombia in the final. However, Lionel’s individual impact was limited due to injuries, and he managed to score only once, against Canada in the semifinals.

2024 top scorers: Ronaldo among the elite

Approaching 40, Cristiano Ronaldo ranks impressively among the top scorers worldwide, sitting 7th with his 35 goals with Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team. Meanwhile, Messi ranks 31st for his combined goals with Inter Miami and Argentina.

The global leader in this year’s scoring chart is Sweden’s Viktor Gyökeres, who has scored an impressive 53 goals in 51 games for Sporting Lisbon. Behind him are Wu Lei of Shanghai Port (42), Harry Kane of Bayern Munich (42), Erling Haaland of Manchester City (40), and Martin Cauteruccio of Sporting Cristal (39).

