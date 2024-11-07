This year, Christian McCaffrey has faced multiple injuries, primarily Achilles tendinitis. However, the San Francisco 49ers have shifted responsibility away from themselves regarding these issues.

Specialists recently diagnosed Christian McCaffrey with Achilles tendinitis in both legs . This issue, likely due to a heavy workload , has raised concerns, but the San Francisco 49ers have distanced themselves from any responsibility for the player’s injuries.

Over the summer, reports emerged of McCaffrey dealing with a calf injury. Unfortunately, his health took another hit a few weeks later when specialists identified Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

The tendinitis stems from overworking the tendon. Known for his competitive spirit, McCaffrey often insists on playing every snap, but he’s now facing the consequences of his intense approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

49ers deny responsibility for Christian McCaffrey’s injuries

Christian McCaffrey’s absence has been one of the most notable in the 2024 NFL season. Many fans consider him the best offensive player in the league, making his presence sorely missed.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: 49ers confirm the final update on Christian McCaffrey's return

In 2022, the 49ers acquired the star running back through a trade with the Carolina Panthers, a move that transformed San Francisco’s offense.

Advertisement

However, since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey has struggled with injuries, most recently Achilles tendinitis in both legs, likely from his demanding play schedule.

Advertisement

While fans speculate that his tendinitis might result from his 2023 workload, the 49ers deny this. Head coach Kyle Shanahan got brutally honest on this matter, saying that not even the player blames the team for his injuries.

Christian McCaffrey has not played this year due to several injuries

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t believe that,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think he believes that. I think things happen to a body. I think they happen in [the] offseason, but I don’t think that really has to do with numbers. When a guy is healthy and good, they’re usually good. But we’ve got to see where his conditioning is at, how he is. I know he is conditioned as well as he can be, but how his football conditioning is and stuff. But usually, I don’t chalk up to numbers one year to affect the injury the next year.”

Will Christian McCaffrey play in Week 10 vs. Buccaneers?

As of now, McCaffrey is on track to return for Week 10. Having recovered from multiple injuries, he’s expected to rejoin the 49ers this weekend.

Advertisement

see also 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey's dad blames his son for his Achilles tendinitis

Kyle Shanahan stated that McCaffrey’s workload against the Buccaneers is yet to be finalized. Since he hasn’t played this season, the 49ers aim to avoid rushing his return to prevent another setback.

Advertisement

SurveyIs Christian McCaffrey the best running back in the league currently? Is Christian McCaffrey the best running back in the league currently? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE