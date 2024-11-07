NBA News: Paul George loses key 76ers teammate apart from Joel Embiid to play LeBron James, Lakers

Paul George will miss another key teammate apart from Joel Embiid when the Philadelphia 76ers play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ rough start to the season is a cause for concern among fans. Sitting at 1-6, the Sixers are exploring options to turn around their NBA regular season performance. With Paul George fully recovered and Joel Embiid nearing his return, fans have reasons to feel a bit more optimistic. However, a fresh injury setback now threatens to deepen the team’s challenges, and the first will be against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the rough start, there was hope within the Sixers’ organization that a healthy roster could soon help them rebound. Embiid’s anticipated return was expected to provide a boost to the lineup, as head coach and players remained hopeful about ending the early season slump.

But now, ESPN has confirmed that Tyrese Maxey, a crucial player for Philadelphia’s offense, is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury—a tough blow, especially given Maxey’s recent standout performances, despite the team’s struggles.

Maxey’s absence leaves an opportunity for other players to step up. However, the timing of this injury presents a significant hurdle, as the Sixers will need to rely on a recovering Embiid to have a chance at success in the upcoming games.

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Bucks defeated the 76ers 124-109.

Maxey’s impact for the Sixers

Maxey has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season, playing in all seven games so far and putting up strong numbers as one of the Sixers’ top scorers. Averaging 27.6 points per game, he has quickly become a central figure in the Sixers’ offense.

Playing nearly 40 minutes a game, Maxey was a key component of Philadelphia’s starting lineup. In addition to his scoring, he has averaged 3.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, with a solid .822 free throw percentage.

However, his field goal conversion rate has been inconsistent, hitting just 9.6 out of 23.6 attempts per game, with a three-point shooting rate of .286 (3.1 of 11 from beyond the arc). These figures highlight some struggles Philadelphia faces offensively.

What’s next for the Sixers without Maxey?

As Maxey’s return timeline remains uncertain, the Sixers must prepare for the immediate future without him. Their next matchup is against LeBron James and the Lakers, followed by a Game 9 meeting with the Hornets, and the start of their NBA Cup journey against the Knicks.

The Sixers are hoping Embiid’s return will provide the needed spark, but in the meantime, the team will have to rally to overcome the latest setback in a season that’s been challenging from the start.