Lennox Lewis, one of the few to knock out Mike Tyson, has issued a strong warning to Jake Paul about his upcoming bout against Iron Mike.

Only a few boxers ever managed to knock out Mike Tyson, and Lennox Lewis was one of them. The boxing legend has now shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Tyson and Jake Paul, issuing a strong warning to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The stage is set for the long-awaited return of Mike Tyson. After extensive negotiations, the former undisputed heavyweight champion is stepping back into the ring, this time facing off against a new-era fighter with a large online following.

Jake Paul will be his opponent. The influencer challenged Iron Mike to a professional fight, meaning the outcome will impact both fighters’ records and legacies.

Lennox Lewis issues warning to Jake Paul ahead of Tyson match

On November 15, young boxing fans will witness a dream matchup as Mike Tyson makes his comeback, taking on Jake Paul in a highly anticipated pro bout.

Tyson, now 58, faces a younger and more agile rival in Paul, who is 31 years his junior. Many analysts believe this age gap could play a major role, as Paul might leverage his speed to counter Tyson’s experience and strength.

However, some feel Tyson’s enduring prowess is being underestimated. Known as one of the greatest boxers in history , he still commands respect—even from those who once defeated him.

In 2002, Lennox Lewis achieved the rare feat of knocking out Tyson. Now, he has weighed in on Tyson’s fight against Paul, cautioning the YouTuber about the formidable challenge ahead.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield are honored prior to the Heavyweight bout for Wilder’s WBC and Fury’s lineal heavyweight title between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“I was thinking Jake Paul was going to be in trouble because Mike Tyson knows how to throw big body shots, big head shots,” Lennox said. “We just have to see if he’s going to do it in the ring. I hope he does. I’ll be there and it’s going to be exciting.”

Is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson still happening?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was originally set for July, but health issues for Iron Mike forced a postponement to November 15.

Currently, the fight is on track to proceed as scheduled. Tyson will undergo medical evaluations the day before the match to confirm he’s fit to step into the ring and face Jake Paul.

