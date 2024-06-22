USA play against Bolivia of the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

The USA will face Bolivia in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Get all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

[Watch USA vs Bolivia live in the USA on ViX]

The action kicks off in Group C of the Copa America, featuring two rivals with very different aspirations in their opening game. On one hand, the United States, considered among the favorites to advance to the next round alongside Uruguay, are aware of the importance of a strong start in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Bolivia, a team that has faced several recent challenges, aims to overcome years of poor performances and make a significant impact in this Copa America. They understand the importance of this pivotal encounter to achieve their goals.

When will the USA vs Bolivia match be played?

The United States will face off against Bolivia for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Sunday, June 23, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Bolivia’s player Henry Vaca – IMAGO / Photosport

USA vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch USA vs Bolivia in the USA

The USA and Bolivia will go head-to-head on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Subscribe to ViX Premium to enjoy this must-watch game in the US, with plans starting at only $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the premier summer viewing choice in the USA, showcasing the continent’s best teams and players from June 20 to July 14. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the match between the USA and Bolivia.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, FOX Network.