NFL News: Jayden Daniels sends clear message to Commanders after very tough loss against Eagles

Jayden Daniels is living a very complicated moment in his rookie season with the Washington Commanders after a big loss against the Eagles.

Jayden Daniels quarterback of the Washington Commanders
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels quarterback of the Washington Commanders

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are facing their toughest moment of the season in the NFL. After a promising 7-2 start, two consecutive losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles have brought a lot of uncertainty.

Although the schedule featured very tough rival a span of just five days, the big question is how Daniels’ rib injury could affect him toward the playoffs. It’s clear that, at least right now, the quarterback isn’t fully healthy and that has produce a decline in his numbers.

Now, in their path to an unexpected Super Bowl run, Washington rill regroup and get ready to face the Dallas Cowboys without Dak Prescott. It might the perfect opportunity to get back to the win column.

What is the Washington Commanders record right now?

The Washington Commanders have a 7-4 record after the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jayden Daniels took full responsibility and sent a clear message about how to improve for the final stretch of the season.

“It’s a tough loss. I got to play better. Some throws I want back, for sure. I think we all just got to look ourselves in the mirror and say how can we get better moving forward. We have to execute. We haven’t been executing how we were before at the beginning half of the season. It’s a long season. It’s going to be ups and downs, but, we have to find how to fight adversity. You have to learn different things in your rookie year. Everything’s not going to be perfect. It’s how you respond. We will respond great. I’m frustrated because we lost. I don’t like losing. Everybody can play better, including myself. It starts with me.”

Has Jayden Daniels been hurt?

Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers and hasn’t been the same since that occurred. However, the quarterback says that’s not an excuse. This was his answer when asked if he was healthy enough to continue playing.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, if I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be on the field right now. I’m not the only player that’s find stuff. No player at this point is a 100% healthy. It’s a short turnaround. We will get better from that. Go back, rest up and get ready for next week.”

Can the Commanders make the playoffs?

The Commanders currently control their destiny to make the playoffs as the No.7 spot in the NFC with that 7-4 record. However, the biggest threat could be the 49ers chasing them at 5-4. Bears, Seahawks and Rams are next in the race with 4-5.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

