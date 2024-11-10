Andy Reid and the Chiefs got a huge win against the Denver Broncos, but, the legendary head coach knows the toughest road is still ahead for Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs survived an incredible thriller against the Denver Broncos. This time, it wasn’t Patrick Mahomes or their outstanding defense saving the day. In a huge turn of events, special teams kept the undefeated season alive with a blocked field goal.

Now, the Chiefs have a 9-0 record and, although it’s possible to go perfect all the way, the schedule is still daunting with tough rivals like the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s why, as anything is possible in the NFL, Reid sent a clear message to his players before a long awaited matchup with Josh Allen. In the road to the Super Bowl, they cannot allow costly mistakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team undefeated in the NFL. However, the Denver Broncos were just a field goal away from pulling off the upset and Andy Reid reminded his players there’s no time to rest in this league.

Advertisement

“Lots of room to improve. We’ve got a good team that we’re going to play this next weekend (Buffalo Bills). So, we’ve got to get ourselves ready, learn from the mistakes and move on. I’m proud of our guys for battling. They have big hearts. The game told the story. I’m going to enjoy it, but, I’m also going to get to work fixing the other things that we need to fix before we go to Buffalo. You enjoy everyone of these wins the best you possibly can because it’s tough in this league. The parity in this league is ridiculous.”

Advertisement