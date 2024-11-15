MLB Rumors: Yankees' high-stakes strategy with Aaron Judge's teammate in free agency

The New York Yankees are evaluating their strategy to retain Aaron Judge's teammate while exploring other options on the MLB free-agent market.

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a major roster overhaul, aiming to compete for the World Series title once again. One of the key decisions they’ll need to make is what to do with Aaron Judge’s teammate, who became a free agent at the end of the MLB season.

According to recent reports, the Yankees are willing to let Gleyber Torres explore the free-agent market before deciding whether to retain him. This strategy allows the team to evaluate other options and assess if Torres remains the best fit for their roster.

“The Yankees are letting Gleyber Torres look around but could consider him later depending on what he finds,” reported Jon Heyman for the New York Post.

While Torres remains a possibility for the Yankees, his inconsistent performance and defensive errors have raised questions about his future with the team.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Priorities for the Yankees

The Yankees’ top priority is securing Juan Soto. The team is prepared to invest heavily to keep the star hitter in New York. If they are unable to retain Soto, they may turn to other big names in the free-agent market, including Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried.

Second Base Options for the Yankees

If the Yankees decide not to retain Torres, they could explore several options to fill the second-base position. One possibility is moving Jazz Chisholm from third base to second. Another option would be to target a free agent or consider a trade to acquire a new second baseman.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ decisions regarding Gleyber Torres and other free agents will be crucial in shaping their success in the upcoming MLB seasons.

