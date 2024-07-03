The Argentine and Atlanta United star will not be with the national team for the tournament.

Why is Thiago Almada not playing for Argentina against Ecuador in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals?

Thiago Almada is on the verge of a significant transfer to Brazil, which is expected to pave the way for a move to Europe. According to multiple sources, Almada is likely to join Botafogo in Brazil for six months before transferring to Olympique Lyon in January 2025.



This move is designed to help Almada transition from MLS football before his anticipated move to Europe. Almada may have already played his final MLS game on June 30th, potentially marking his departure as one of the league’s highest-profile outgoing transfers.



As Argentina prepares to face Ecuador in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Almada will not be part of the squad.



When will Thiago Almada play for Argentina?



Thiago Almada has made a name for himself as a standout performer for the Argentine U-23 team, earning a crucial role in their upcoming campaign at the Summer Olympics. His impressive form and contributions in the youth setup have solidified his position as a key player for Argentina, prompting Scaloni to prioritize his involvement in the Olympic squad over the Copa America.



This strategic decision underscores Almada’s importance to Argentina’s youth development program and his potential impact on the international stage. While Thiago Almada will not feature in the Copa America, his focus will be squarely on representing Argentina at the Summer Olympics.