Ecuadorian star Gonzalo Plata is key for the Ecuadorian national team. Ecuador will face Messi's Argentina in the quarterfinal of the Copa América 2024.

Why is Gonzalo Plata not playing for Ecuador vs Argentina in Copa America 2024 quarterfinals?

Ecuador faces Messi‘s Argentina in a tough match for the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024. The winner of this match secures its passage to the semifinals of the tournament.

Gonzalo Plata has been a senior international with the Ecuador national team since 2020. He has also participated in the 2021 Copa America and in the qualifiers for the 2022 and 2026 World Cup.

Plata is a fast, skillful player with good dribbling. He has great scoring potential and is considered one of the most important players for the Ecuadorian national team.

Gonzalo Plata out of Copa America 2024

Gonzalo Plata will not play in the quarterfinal match against Argentina stems from a combination of disciplinary issues and a technical decision by the coach.

Plata’s absence is undoubtedly a setback for Ecuador, as he is a talented and experienced player who has been a key contributor to the team’s success in recent years. His attacking flair, pace, and ability to create scoring opportunities will be missed.

Despite Plata’s absence, Ecuador still boasts a strong squad with capable players who can step up to the plate. Coach Sánchez Bas will need to find the right combination and tactics to compensate for Plata’s absence and secure a positive result against Argentina.