Is Aaron Judge playing today for NY Yankees vs Red Sox in Game 1 of 2026 MLB Wild Card?

As the New York Yankees prepare for Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, all eyes remain on Aaron Judge.

The day has finally arrived. The New York Yankees are set to reignite their storied rivalry with the Boston Red Sox in a high-stakes Wild Card clash, but the buildup to Game 1 has been dominated by a glaring question mark surrounding captain Aaron Judge as he continues to recover from a moderate right calf strain.

Judge is not expected to suit up for the Yankees in Tuesday’s Wild Card opener against the Red Sox. According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, while the superstar outfielder has been pushing hard to gain approval to face Boston, he has yet to be cleared by team medical staff for postseason action.

Although Judge admitted he is doing “a lot of convincing” to get on the active roster for the Wild Card Series, his status remains murky. Manager Aaron Boone noted that while the team is planning as if Judge will be unavailable, the door hasn’t been completely closed.

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However, Judge recently skipped a crucial on-field fitness test designed to evaluate his readiness for game action. His availability ultimately hinges on final medical clearance, with both Judge and the organization acutely aware of the long-term risks associated with rushing back from a calf injury.

One Team. One City. One Goal.

This is the Postseason. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/yKknuPxkJm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2026

Potential lineup adjustments in Judge’s absence

With the slugger likely sidelined against Boston today, New York will need other bats to step into the heart of the order. Midseason acquisition Heliot Ramos is slated to play a key role in the outfield and could see an increased workload in the run-production spots without Judge anchoring the lineup.

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During the 2026 MLB regular season, the Yankees posted a 52–43 record (.547 winning percentage) across 95 games without Judge. By comparison, New York surged to a 41–25 mark (.621 winning percentage) in the 66 contests featuring their superstar captain.

Yankees projected lineup for Wild Card Game 1

Even without Judge on the field, the Yankees boast deep offensive depth for Game 1. Offseason additions Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt are expected to carry the heavy lifting at the top of the card against Boston’s pitching staff.

Here is how the Yankees are expected to line up today against their archrivals:

Ben Rice (DH) Cody Bellinger (LF) Heliot Ramos (RF) Luis Garcia Jr. (1B) Spencer Jones (CF) Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B) George Lombard Jr. (SS) Ryan McMahon (3B) Austin Wells (C)

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Key takeaways