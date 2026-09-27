Tyreek Hill hints at NFL return with eyebrow-raising comment about his age

With every NFL fan tuned in to the action of Week 3, Tyreek Hill posted a statement on social media that immediately raised eyebrows amid rumors of his return.

Tyreek Hill didn’t play as the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs met in Week 3 of the NFL season, but he still managed to make waves. Off the field, the veteran wide receiver, who remains a free agent and is eyeing a return to the league, made a bold comment about his age as many are writing him off.

“Bro 32 is not old still prime years lol,” Tyreek Hill replied to a fan commenting on his injury rehab on his X account.

Hill is often an active presence on social media, and more often than not, he drops bold comments while NFL games are going on Sunday. This time was no different, and Hill’s statement further bolsters the rumor mill around his return to action.

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While reports indicate Hill is an “inevitable” target for the Chiefs, any contender is still in the race to sign Hill in free agency. If any franchise is wary of Hill’s age, the “Cheetah” made sure to put those concerns to rest with his latest post.

Tyreek Hill remains available in free agency.

Injury concerns for Hill

While the suspicion around Hill’s age as he vies to make a comeback has some merit, the more logical concerns around Hill should be about his health. Hill is coming off a season-ending, career-threatening knee injury in 2025.

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With speed and agility being Tyreek’s bread and butter, it’s reasonable to be wary of him in 2026, when neither of those attributes appears to be a given and a reinvented version of Hill would be untested in the NFL.

However, there’s only one way to find out just how much Hill has left in the tank, and it will take a bold team going after the Cheetah to discover that. For the time being, it’s clear Tyreek Hill is betting on himself and will stop at nothing to make sure the rest of the league notices him and his progress.

Key takeaways

Free agent Tyreek Hill stated that age 32 is still considered a player’s prime.

stated that age 32 is still considered a player’s prime. Reports list the Kansas City Chiefs as an inevitable target to sign him.

as an inevitable target to sign him. He is recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered during the 2025 season.