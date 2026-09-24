Willson Contreras alarms Red Sox with injury update before probable NY Yankees AL Wild Card series

With days to go before the AL Wild Card Series, where the Boston Red Sox appear headed for a matchup with the New York Yankees, Willson Contreras raised concerns with a health update.

Just days before the start of the 2026 MLB postseason, Willson Contreras gave a health update that was far from what the Boston Red Sox wanted to hear. With all signs pointing toward an AL Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees, the BoSox will need all hands on deck, especially Contreras’ bat.

However, that’s been put into question, at least based on Contreras’ own admission as he ramps up his return to the plate. Contreras may still be active for the upcoming AL Wild Card Series, but whether it’s against the Yankees, Texas Rangers, or Houston Astros remains to be seen. Either way, Contreras might not be at 100 percent, or he may have to play through pain.

“Willson Contreras says he still can’t swing pain free and doesn’t expect to play [Friday against the Chicago Cubs],” Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reported on his X account.

Advertisement

What happened to Contreras?

Contreras has been out of—now locked in as long-term manager—Chad Tracy’s lineup since Sept. 17. During Boston’s 4-3 win over the Rangers in the series finale, Contreras was hit by a 90+ MPH fastball from pitcher Jakob Junis in the eighth inning.

Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox.

Since then, he’s been unable to dress for the Red Sox and apparently is struggling to make much progress as he deals with lingering pain a week after the incident. Boston’s hope remains unchanged: that Contreras will be back for the MLB playoffs.

Advertisement

However, the team expected Contreras to play some games and find a rhythm before October. That no longer looks like a sure thing, and even if he does return, Contreras may not be fully healed, which is a risk in itself.

AL Playoff Bracket

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees are the only AL teams who have locked in their postseason seeds. Tampa Bay is the top seed (No. 1), while New York is the highest-seeded Wild Card team (No. 4).

As things stand, the Red Sox are one win away from securing the No. 5 seed, which would set up another Wild Card Series between New York and Boston at Yankee Stadium (Sept. 29-Oct. 1).

Advertisement

It would be the seventh all-time postseason series between the two storied MLB clubs and a tiebreaker, as they have each won three series.

Key takeaways