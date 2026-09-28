NY Giants QB depth chart updated after trading for JJ McCarthy and waiving Jake Haener

The New York Giants have added an important piece to their quarterback room by trading for J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings.

One full game with Jameis Winston was enough for John Harbaugh and the New York Giants to make a decision. The Giants have traded a fifth-round pick for J.J. McCarthy. There’s a new quarterback in the Big Apple, as McCarthy joins the question-mark-filled room in East Rutherford, bringing his own fair share of questions with him.

With the former Minnesota Vikings’ signal-caller addition, the Giants‘ QB depth chart included: Jameis Winston, J.J. McCarthy, and Jake Haener. However, it’s been confirmed the Giants have placed Haener on waivers. If he clears, he will be headed back to the practice squad.

After being put against the ropes by Jaxson Dart’s severe knee injury, many expected New York to learn its lesson and start using a third, emergency backup quarterback. However, that won’t be the case as Harbaugh is still rolling with a two-man active QB room for gamedays: Winston and McCarthy.

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As for the starting quarterback position, a report on the Giants explained what McCarthy’s trade means for Winston on the depth chart. For the time being, the former first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft will remain the starter.

Now teammates J.J. McCarthy and Jaxson Dart meet before a game.

Will J.J. McCarthy start next week?

For the time being, Giants fans must work under the assumption that won’t be the case. McCarthy has yet to touch down at La Guardia, JFK, or whichever airport his plane is destined for. Least has he gotten a glimpse of what Matt Nagy’s offensive playbook looks like and how the G-Men’s offense operates. Moreover, Harbaugh all but confirmed it will be Winston under center next Sunday.

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After the ugly win over the Tennessee Titans, Giants head coach Harbaugh confirmed Winston is expected to start in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. Harbaugh said that wouldn’t change regardless of who New York acquired, but only time will tell if that’s true or if McCarthy may push for Winston’s starting job upon arriving in East Rutherford.

As tough to watch as the quarterback play for the Giants in Week 3 was, Harbaugh delivered an important message on Winston’s job as QB1, and it seems he really meant it. At the very least, New York will give Winston another shot before considering a change under center.

McCarthy meets John Harbaugh

It was only fitting. John Harbaugh witnessed the success his brother Jim had with McCarthy at quarterback for the University of Michigan in college football, where the Wolverines, led by McCarthy and the younger Harbaugh, went undefeated and won the national championship in 2023.

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That’s not to say McCarthy will lead John to the Promised Land as well, but why not dream big? At least on paper, it makes a lot of sense, and McCarthy’s arrival in the city where dreams come true adds another intriguing storyline to an already dramatic season for the Giants.

What jersey number will McCarthy wear?

McCarthy’s jersey number has become a part of his personality and has made him a household figure across the league, even if it often was used to make fun of him after disappointing performances. One way or the other, everybody knows J.J. McCarthy is “Nine.”

That will change in New York, though, as Isaiah Likely already dons that number, so J.J. will have to choose another option. New team, new home, new number—it’s only fitting. There is no better way to exemplify the young, battle-tested quarterback’s rite of passage in the NFL.

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Key takeaways