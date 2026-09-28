Case Keenum’s profile: How old is the Bears QB? Age, height, record, and more

Case Keenum has carved out a long NFL journey, from an undrafted quarterback to a veteran presence with the Chicago Bears. Explore the Bears QB’s career path, background and key numbers.

Case Keenum is one of the NFL’s most experienced backup quarterbacks, and the veteran is now part of the Chicago Bears QB room. Born on February 17, 1988, in Abilene, Texas, he is 38 years old.

His NFL journey began in 2012, when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans. Since then, he has played for seven different franchises, including the Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Washington, Browns and Bills.

He returned to Houston in 2023 and signed with Chicago in 2025. His career includes 80 regular-season games and 66 starts, giving him a wealth of experience despite spending much of his career in a backup role.

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How tall is Case Keenum?

Case Keenum is 6-foot-1 (1.85 meters) tall and weighs 220 pounds (99 kg). He has spent 14 seasons in the NFL and is entering his 15th campaign in 2026. He was originally an undrafted free agent out of Houston in 2012.

Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears runs out of the tunnel (Source: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Despite being shorter than some of the NFL’s prototypical quarterbacks, he built his reputation primarily through his accuracy and experience. He has appeared in 80 regular-season games and made 66 starts during his NFL career.

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What is Case Keenum’s NFL record?

Case Keenum has a 29-36-1 regular-season record as an NFL starter, according to Pro Football Reference. He has completed 1,392 of 2,233 career passes for 15,175 yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions, with an 84.6 passer rating.

His numbers include some significant differences from season to season. His best regular-season campaign statistically came in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings, when he started 14 games and went 11-3. He threw for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while posting a 98.3 passer rating.

He has also made two playoff starts. Both came with Minnesota during the 2017 postseason, when the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

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How many teams has Case Keenum played for?

Case Keenum has played for eight NFL teams: the Houston Texans, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.

Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears warms up (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

His career has included multiple stints with Houston, where his NFL journey began and where he later returned in 2023. He entered the league with the Texans in 2012 as an undrafted free agent.

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He spent time with the Rams between 2014 and 2016 before joining the Vikings in 2017. After his standout season in Minnesota, he signed with Denver in 2018 and later played for Washington, Cleveland and Buffalo.

He returned to Houston for the 2023 season before signing with Chicago in April 2025. He remained with the Bears for the 2026 season after re-signing with the team in March.

Where did Case Keenum play college football?

Case Keenum played college football at the University of Houston from 2007 through 2011. He finished his five-year career with the Cougars as one of the most statistically accomplished quarterbacks in NCAA history.

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He finished his Houston career with 19,217 passing yards and 155 passing touchdowns, both of which the University of Houston identifies as NCAA records. He also completed 69.4% of his passes and played in 57 games, leading the Cougars to a 41-16 record during his college career.

His college résumé included two Sammy Baugh Trophy wins, awarded to the nation’s top college passer, in 2009 and 2011. He was also a two-time Conference USA MVP and earned three First-Team All-Conference selections.

His college success was particularly notable because Houston was the only school to offer him a scholarship after his high school career at Wylie High School in Texas. He went on to become the school’s all-time leader in completions, among numerous other categories.

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Case Keenum’s career highlights

The Minneapolis Miracle: His most iconic NFL moment came in the 2017 Divisional Round with the Minnesota Vikings. With 10 seconds remaining and Minnesota trailing the New Orleans Saints 24-23, he connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard walk-off touchdown, giving the Vikings a 29-24 victory. The play became known as the “Minneapolis Miracle”.

2017 breakout season: He had the best statistical season of his NFL career in 2017, starting 14 games for Minnesota and finishing with 3,547 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He posted a 98.3 passer rating and went 11-3 as a starter during the regular season.

NFC Championship Game appearance: Following the win over New Orleans, he and the Vikings advanced to the 2017 NFC Championship Game, where they faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Minnesota’s season ended with a 38-7 loss, but the playoff run marked the deepest postseason appearance of Keenum’s NFL career.

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AP Comeback Player of the Year finalist: He finished second in the 2017 AP Comeback Player of the Year voting, receiving eight votes. His 2017 campaign was recognized after he took over as Minnesota’s starter and helped the Vikings reach the NFC Championship Game.

A productive college career at Houston: Before becoming an NFL quarterback, he established himself as one of the most prolific passers in University of Houston history. He eventually went undrafted in 2012 before beginning his professional career with the Texans.

Long NFL career: He has appeared in 80 regular-season games and made 66 starts, throwing for 15,175 yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions. Those numbers reflect a career that has extended well beyond his breakout season in Minnesota.

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