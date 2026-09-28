Why isn’t Dallas Goedert playing today for Eagles vs Bears on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 3?

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Chicago Bears on MNF of Week 3, but tight end Dallas Goedert won't be suiting up.

It’s an NFC showdown on Monday Night Football of Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. However, the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles will have to play without their tight end Dallas Goedert against the Chicago Bears.

Dallas Goedert is missing tonight’s game against the Chicago Bears because of an MCL sprain in his knee. Hence, the Eagles will miss one of their best-used weapons in a primetime game.

However, the Bears are dealing with a worst absence as Caleb Williams won’t be playing vs Eagles. Still, for the Eagles it is a bit of a pain to plan without one of their main weapons in the red zone.

Advertisement

Who will replace Goedert for Eagles vs Bears?

Zach Ertz, Johnny Mundt, and EJ Jenkins will replace Goedert for the Philadelphia Eagles in the meantime. The Eagles signed franchise legend Ertz to the practice squad, and he is expected to be elevated immediately to handle significant pass-catching duties.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (MCL sprain) is expected to avoid the IR, per @JFowlerESPN



He's set to miss a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/n4xeab143o — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 24, 2026

Ertz hasn’t played since last year as he got hit and suffered a gruesome knee injury. However, he returned from ACL and LCL tears. The team plans to monitor him closely and may use a snap count as he gets his first live game action in nearly 10 months.

Advertisement

It’s a full-circle moment for Zach Ertz

The 35-year-old veteran is back nearly five years after being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. He also spent time with Washington prior to this reunion. Ertz returns needing just 11 receptions to break Harold Carmichael’s all-time franchise record of 589 catches.

Ertz stated it is “special” to experience Philadelphia again with his family, noting that his mother was in tears and his wife was ecstatic over his return home. It’s a full circle moment, Ertz scored a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown on Super Bowl LII late in the fourth quarter. Hence, a champion is back in the City of Brotherly Love.

Key takeaway

Dallas Goedert will miss Week 3 against the Bears due to an MCL knee sprain.

Tight end Zach Ertz was signed to the practice squad as a key replacement.

was signed to the practice squad as a key replacement. Ertz needs 11 receptions to surpass Harold Carmichael’s franchise record of 589 catches.