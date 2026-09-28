Dolphins RB depth chart with De’Von Achane out for the 2026 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins will face an uphill battle to establish the run game as their star running back De'Von Achane suffered a season-ending injury.

De’Von Achane was one of the few bright spots on the Miami Dolphins roster. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury that will represent a big blow for the team, who saw him as the primary gamechanger on offense.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Achane suffered a torn ACL, meaning he will be sidelined around nine months before being able to make a full recovery. Hence, the RB depth chart for the Dolphins without him stands as follows:

RB1- Ollie Gordon II

RB2- Jaylen Wright

RB3: DJ Herman (primarily a Full Back)

Practice Squad RB: Jarquez Hunter

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Dolphins RB depth chart is in shambles

Ollie Gordon II stepped up after Achane’s injury and he did have a good day, but he ended up sidelined with heavy cramping. While that is worth monitoring, he should be good to go in Week 4. However, he cramped up with less than a full game played, which is concerning to some degree of his physical capability to handle a workhorse load.

Here is the Devon Achane Injury. My concern is the first step on the left you see a buckle of the knee. I would worry about the



-ACL



The last step after the face mask concerns be about the



-Meniscus pic.twitter.com/lBKJ32WATn — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) September 27, 2026

Jaylen Wright was sidelined in Week 3 due to a stinger and foot injury. He should be back soon. However, now it’s a time to see if the Dolphins will adapt a run by committee or trust one of them to be a top back throughout the season. This also means that every key player on offense except for QB Malik Willis and TE Greg Dulcich are in their first three seasons in the NFL.

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Achane was the most productive player on the Dolphins

Throughout the first three weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Achane was leading the team in yards from scrimmage. At 25 years old he was just entering his prime and being the one bright spot on an offense riddled with injuries, lackluster depth, and questionable talent.

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