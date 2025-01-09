After reaching the MLB Wild Card Series against the Minnesota Twins in 2023, in 2024 the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t replicate that success in 2024. Despite that setback, the Canadian franchise is focused on regrouping and strengthening its roster in 2025. The Blue Jays front office is exploring the market for the best options to bolster their roster in the best way they can.

While rumors continue about specific players, there are projections from some MLB insiders. In this case, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller talked about a player reportedly on the Blue Jays’ radar. Although no official reports of an offer have emerged, the Baltimore Orioles star could be a potential fit for the team.

The Blue Jays, who were reportedly in the mix to acquire All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander, could be what the Canadian franchise is seeking to bolster their roster in 2025. According to Miller, he’s projected to land a five-year, $88 million deal. “This was beginning to feel like a match made at Tim Hortons, as other would-be suitors kind of fell out of the mix by making other moves,” Miller remarked.

Miller continued: “The fit is readily apparent. Toronto only had one player (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) hit at least 20 home runs last season while sputtering to one of the worst run totals in the majors.“

Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles advances to third base on a fielder’s choice against the Kansas City Royals hit by Ryan O’Hearn (not pictured) during the fourth inning of Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 02, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A potential complication for Santander’s projected deal

As with any deal, there are always complexities to navigate, in order to make the right decision. Regarding Santander’s projected move to the Blue Jays, Miller highlighted the challenge that could arise, if the Blue Jays decide to pursue a deal.

“If signing Santander means giving up all hope on signing Guerrero to a long-term deal, maybe don’t do it. But that shouldn’t be the case,” Miller said. With Guerrero at the center of the deal, retaining him could complicate matters. It could result in the Blue Jays carefully evaluating the projected trade and before making a decision on Santander.

Blue Jays fans eager for a major acquisition

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as their standout player, the Blue Jays fans are eager to see another star in their roster. After a disappointing 2024 MLB season, the fanbase is expecting for a turnaround in 2025, aiming for at least a playoff berth.

That’s why, Santander could be an excellent fit for what the fans are looking for. As a one-time MLB All-Star and Silver Slugger award recipient, Santander could add those awards from his successful career to the Blue Jays roster, supported by his numbers with the Orioles.

After eight years playing in the Baltimore franchise, Santander could make a significant move to another team, as the interest on the Venezuelan player is not only from the Blue Jays. The Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers are also in contention for the All-Star player.