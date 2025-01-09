The New York Yankees are exploring options to strengthen their infield ahead of the 2025 MLB season, and former catcher A.J. Pierzynski believes South Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim could be the ideal addition to their lineup.

Kim, who recently entered free agency after declining his mutual option with the San Diego Padres, offers versatility and reliability. Capable of playing multiple infield positions, Kim’s 2024 offensive stats included a .233 batting average, 11 home runs, and 47 RBIs.

However, his value extends far beyond his numbers at the plate. Kim is a standout defensive player and an effective baserunner, traits that make him a compelling candidate for the New York Yankees.

“I got Kim going to the New York Yankees,” Pierzynski said on Foul Territory. “They need a second baseman. He’s a right-handed bat, he does some things, he can run, he can steal some bases, he plays good defense. He’s the perfect fit for them at second base.”

Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres reacts after hitting a three-run homerun during the second inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on June 08, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Challenge: Recovering from Injury

A potential hurdle for Kim is his recent shoulder injury. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, which may delay his availability at the start of the 2025 season.

Despite this setback, Kim is regarded as one of the best defensive infielders in MLB. His ability to cover ground, his strong arm, and his high baseball IQ make him an invaluable asset for any team, particularly one as ambitious as the Yankees.

Financial Outlook for Kim’s Signing

According to Spotrac, Kim is projected to command a four-year contract worth approximately $49 million. Such an investment would represent a strategic move for the Yankees as they aim to bolster their roster and contend for the World Series in 2025.