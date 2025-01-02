The MLB rumors continue to swirl as available players await the best offers. One player making headlines is someone the New York Yankees have shown interest in, but the Toronto Blue Jays have now stepped up with a compelling offer.

The Yankees, coming off a near-miss in the World Series, are determined to make a splash in the 2025 MLB season. The team is actively seeking to strengthen their roster by adding top-tier talent.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Blue Jays have made a significant offer to Anthony Santander, one of the stars of the Baltimore Orioles. “I’m hearing the Jays have made an offer to Santander,” Gómez shared on his X account, detailing the lucrative terms of the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gómez reported that the Blue Jays have proposed a four-year contract worth $82 million to Santander. This puts pressure on the Yankees, who have already made several signings. The Blue Jays’ offer could exceed what New York is willing to spend, potentially pushing their budget to the limit.

Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles advances to third base on a fielder’s choice against the Kansas City Royals hit by Ryan O’Hearn (not pictured) during the fourth inning of Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 02, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement

Other franchises interested in Santander

While the Yankees are among the teams reportedly pursuing Anthony Santander, they aren’t alone. The Orioles’ standout outfielder has also drawn interest from several other clubs. According to journalist Gomez, the following teams have expressed interest: “Angels, Tigers, Astros, Mets, and Orioles,” with the latter being his most recent team.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees target three-time all-star in potential deal with Twins

Santander’s MLB stats with the Orioles

Over the course of eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Santander has consistently delivered strong performances as a right fielder. In 746 regular-season games, he has totaled 155 home runs. In his most recent campaign, he hit 44 home runs and made 140 hits.

Advertisement

Additionally, Santander has scored 383 career runs, with 91 of those coming in his career-high season last year. Over his MLB tenure, he has accumulated 644 strikeouts and 144 stolen bases. During his most recent season with the Orioles, he made 144 hits and swiped 58 bases.