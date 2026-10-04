NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides injury update on Aaron Judge after Game 1 loss to Rays

Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1, and the manager remains hopeful that Aaron Judge might be available soon.

The 2026 MLB Playoffs series against the Tampa Bay Rays did not get off to the best start for the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers’ Game 1 loss is not yet definitive, but it could prove decisive. Aaron Boone addressed Aaron Judge’s situation, as the No.99 was held out from running yesterday.

“Trying to stack another good day, continue to heal up,” Boone said via SNY Yankees on X. The manager also added that Judge will run and take live batting practice today.

The Yankees decided to leave Judge off the ALDS roster, while Giancarlo Stanton was included. For now, the staff still does not consider their biggest star to be 100% healthy, following an injury-plagued season.

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The Yankees let Game 1 slip away

The Pinstripes got completely suffocated in Game 1 of the ALDS, dropping a tight 1–0 duel to Tampa Bay. Drew Rasmussen was a total nightmare on the mound, keeping a no-hitter intact until the 8th inning while stacking 10 strikeouts and leaving New York’s bats completely dead.

Paul Blackburn #58 of the New York Yankees hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone.

The Yanks only managed a single hit all night—Austin Wells finally broke up the no-no in the 8th with a hit to right field, but got thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. Gerrit Cole actually threw a solid game, but Jonathan Aranda’s solo home run proved to be the only damage Tampa needed to seal the win.

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Heavy hitters like Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger went a combined 0-for-7 with 4 Ks, showing just how out of rhythm the offense was without Aaron Judge in the lineup.

Yankees look to avoid an 0-2 deficit

After dropping the opener, Aaron Boone and the Yankees have no time to breathe. They’re back at Tropicana Field for Game 2 on Monday, Oct. 5 (8:00 PM ET), practically needing a win to avoid heading back to the Bronx in a massive 0-2 hole.

The series then shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 7. If New York can force a Game 4, that’ll also be in the Bronx on Thursday, Oct. 8, and if this thing goes the full five-game distance, a winner-take-all Game 5 will head right back to Tampa on Saturday, Oct. 10.

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Key takeaways