What happens if NY Yankees win, tie or lose vs Rays today in Game 3 of 2026 MLB Division Series?

The New York Yankees find themselves on the brink ahead of today’s pivotal Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays, with ALDS elimination scenarios now squarely on the line.

Despite early optimism surrounding the New York Yankees, high stakes surround Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. With both franchises facing a pivotal matchup, the winner advances one step closer to an ALCS date with either the Cleveland Guardians or Chicago White Sox.

Holding a 2-0 series lead, the Rays have leaned on standout performances from Jonathan Aranda, Yandy Diaz, and Junior Caminero. Tampa Bay will look to keep that momentum going as they aim to close out the series today.

On the other hand, the Yankees enter Game 3 facing scrutiny after manager Aaron Boone defended Jazz Chisholm Jr. following a costly late-game defensive misplay in Game 2.

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What happens if the Yankees win vs. Rays?

If the Yankees win today, they will force a Game 4 in the ALDS. After dropping the first two games of the series, a victory gives New York a chance to pull even on home turf.

Fire & Rice 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/DtdaPNMCa7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 6, 2026

A Yankees win would also shift pressure back to Tampa Bay, preventing the Rays from sweeping and bringing a potential winner-take-all Game 5 into play with an ALCS berth on the line.

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What happens if the Yankees and Rays tie?

Major League Baseball games cannot end in a tie. If the Yankees and Rays remain deadlocked at the end of nine innings today, they will play extra innings until a winner is decided, either via a walk-off in the bottom half or by the home team holding a lead after the visiting team scores.

It is worth noting that postseason rules drop the regular-season “ghost runner” format, meaning every extra inning starts with clean bases just like the first inning.

What happens if the Yankees lose to the Rays?

If the Yankees lose today, they will be eliminated from postseason contention. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will advance to the ALCS to face the winner of the Guardians-White Sox series for a spot in the World Series.

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A loss for the New York Yankees would mark another disappointing October exit, extending the 27-time champions’ World Series title drought to 17 consecutive seasons.

Key takeaways