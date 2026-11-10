NY Yankees’ Ryan Weathers and Anthony Volpe reportedly cited as potential trade chips

With the New York Yankees looking to retool for next season, rumors have emerged linking Ryan Weathers and Anthony Volpe as potential trade chips.

Roster uncertainty has lingered around the New York Yankees since their postseason exit, and two names have recently surfaced in trade speculation: left-hander Ryan Weathers and shortstop Anthony Volpe.

According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, both Weathers and Volpe have been cited as potential trade chips in a prospective blockbuster for Texas Rangers superstar Corey Seager. Given the duo’s erratic 2026 campaigns, such a possibility is far from far-fetched.

Volpe, who battled through injuries late in the year, voiced deep appreciation for the Yankee Stadium faithful upon his return, leaning heavily on that reception as he geared up for October baseball in the Yankees.

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Still, with third baseman Ryan McMahon’s future in the Bronx increasingly uncertain, acquiring Seager would provide an immediate, franchise-altering boost for 2027, even if it means parting with two controllable young contributors.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to first base.

Why Volpe and Weathers make sense in a potential trade

Volpe offers an elite defensive floor at shortstop alongside legitimate 20-20 upside. For an acquiring club, he locks down everyday middle-infield defense while providing significant, cost-controlled athletic upside.

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Weathers pairs a mid-to-upper-90s heater with genuine swing-and-miss stuff from the left side. Rotation-needy contenders routinely pay a premium for controllable starters capable of delivering quality innings with mid-rotation upside.

Ultimately, the framework balances clear organizational needs: swapping premium, cost-controlled pitching depth for a franchise shortstop, while allowing the other side to inject dynamic, young arms into its rotation.

Why Seager?

Seager offers an elite left-handed bat with pull power tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch. His combination of high-contact skill and 30-homer upside would provide critical balance to a righty-heavy lineup while offering lethal protection for Aaron Judge.

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A two-time World Series MVP, Seager brings proven October poise and middle-of-the-order run production to a win-now roster. His plus frame and arm strength also provide infield flexibility, allowing New York to slot him at shortstop or slide him over to third base.

Key takeaways

Ryan Weathers and Anthony Volpe surfaced in New York Yankees trade speculation.

in New York Yankees trade speculation. Evan Grant cited both players as trade chips for Texas Rangers star Corey Seager.

as trade chips for Texas Rangers star Corey Seager. Corey Seager is a two-time World Series MVP with proven October poise.