NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone gives Jazz Chisholm Jr. hope despite benching pending UFA for Anthony Volpe

Benching Jazz Chisholm Jr. for Anthony Volpe in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card wasn't an easy decision, but one that Aaron Boone felt was right.

Even though Jazz Chisholm Jr. warned Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees about making a platoon-advantage decision, it was all in vain. At the end of the day, the Pinstripers’ manager decided to roll with Anthony Volpe at second base for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card against the Boston Red Sox.

Chisholm Jr. has been through the ringer all season long in 2026. As the two-time All-Star is a pending unrestricted free agent once the 2026 MLB Postseason comes to an end, Boone knows he must tread carefully with every decision that affects Chisholm Jr.

New York has seen Jazz grow upset before, and it often spells bad news for the Bronx Bombers. Thus, Boone offered a clear explanation of why he ultimately chose to give Volpe the nod over Chisholm Jr. at 2B. Based on Boone’s admission, Chisholm could be a pinch hitter in Game 1 against Boston at Yankee Stadium. Thus, all hope isn’t yet lost for Jazz.

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“My expectation is that [Jazz Chisholm Jr.] will be ready to go and could play a crucial role as early as tonight,” Boone said about Chisholm Jr. despite him being benched to face the Red Sox left-handed, starting pitcher Payton Tolle in Game 1, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action.

Benching Chisholm Jr. makes sense

Obviously, hindsight will always be 20/20. But on paper, sticking with Volpe at second base and having him start the game against Boston’s lefty pitcher appears to be the right decision. Not only does Volpe (right-handed batter) give New York a platoon advantage in the middle of the batting order, but he also enters the MLB Postseason in rhythm.

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Chisholm Jr., on the other hand, has been in and out of the lineup ever since he returned from a 10-day IL stint with a sprained right thumb. In fact, Chisholm Jr. caught heat from Boone in his first game back, which raised questions about whether he can be trusted in defense. Jazz is also a left-handed batter, so he’s at a disadvantage against southpaw pitchers. Still, Boone has urged the two-time All Star to stay ready because his number might be called up.

“Aaron Boone said he texted Jazz Chisholm Jr. last night, ‘Hey, you might be the most important person in the building, and we need you to be ready to go for the biggest spot potentially.‘,” as reported by Gary Phillips.

Déjà vu for Chisholm Jr. in AL Wild Card

Last year, the Yankees benched Chisholm Jr. in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card against the Red Sox, too, though that time it was left-handed ace Garrett Crochet who threw the first pitch for the visiting BoSox squad. A year later, and with free agency knocking on Chisholm’s door, the second baseman will suffer the same fate.

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It worked out last year as the Yankees moved on to the ALDS after defeating the Red Sox in three games, but they did fall in Game 1, when Chisholm Jr. was benched for Amed Rosario before being brought in late in the game for only one at-bat.

Will history repeat itself? Only time will tell, and Boone will definitely take the fall if his plan backfires. As for Chisholm Jr., being benched in the postseason once again might be the detonator for his time in The Bronx.

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone chose Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base for Game 1.

over Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base for Game 1. Chisholm returned from a sprained right thumb after a 10-day stint on the IL.

after a 10-day stint on the IL. New York defeated Boston in three games during last year’s AL Wild Card series.