Phillies must explore other managerial options, as Alex Cora decides to take the 2027 MLB season off

Alex Cora has no plans to manage in the 2027 MLB season, so the Philadelphia Phillies will have to explore other options to fill the position moving forward.

Don Mattingly took over as interim manager of the Philadelphia Phillies and is still under contract for 2027, but as the bench coach. The front office once again tried to lure Alex Cora into taking over the team, but according to a report from USA Today, he has no plans to manage next season.

The position was offered by Dave Dombrowski in April, when Cora also turned it down, saying that he wanted to spend time with his family. This is therefore the second time that both sides have failed to connect.

Clearly, the Phillies’ intentions to bring in this experienced manager are evident, but apparently, the timing is not right. Now it will be a matter of seeing which name they ultimately choose to take charge of a team looking to get back into the MLB spotlight.

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The Cora-Dombrowski story

Under the executive leadership of President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and the dugout guidance of Alex Cora, the 2018 Boston Red Sox put together one of the most dominant seasons in Major League Baseball history. Built on Dombrowski’s aggressive roster moves—such as signing marquee free agent J.D. Martinez and trading for key contributors like Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi—the team won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games.

Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora, and Sam Kennedy, President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox.

Guided by Cora’s tactical instincts and culture, Boston blazed through the postseason with an 11-3 record, defeating the Yankees, Astros, and ultimately the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to capture the ninth World Series championship in franchise history.

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What will happen with the Phillies’ managerial position next season?

Following the Philadelphia Phillies’ early October exit from the postseason, speculation surrounding the team’s managerial search and bench coaching staff has reached a fever pitch. Don Mattingly spoke about his future after postseason elimination, making it clear that he is not concerned about his situation heading into what comes next.

As front office executive Dave Dombrowski evaluates the roster and coaching hierarchy heading into the offseason, the organization must decide whether to promote internally, stick with continuity, or seek a fresh voice to guide the franchise next season.

Key takeaways

Alex Cora decided to take the 2027 MLB season off.

Dave Dombrowski first offered the managerial position to Alex Cora in April.

Don Mattingly’s not concerned about his situation.