Phillies’ top pending free agents heading into the offseason, led by Luis Arraez

With the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated from postseason contention, attention turns to next season’s roster construction, headlined by impending free agent Luis Arraez.

Another early exit from the MLB postseason has sparked widespread speculation regarding the Philadelphia Phillies‘ upcoming roster overhaul. With key contributors like Luis Arraez hitting the open market, questions loom over how the organization will retool for 2027 following another disappointing October finish.

Philadelphia’s list of pending free agents is extensive, headlined by position players Arraez, Adolis Garcia, Alec Bohm, and Edmundo Sosa. On the pitching side, key arm decisions include Jose Alvarado, Brooks Raley, Tim Mayza, and Nestor Cortes.

The front office faces an immediate dilemma with everyday regulars like Garcia, Bohm, and Arraez. Each played significant roles during the regular season, leaving the organization to weigh the financial cost of retention against the need for structural changes.

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Compounding the player movements, the coaching staff’s future remains unresolved. Interim manager Don Mattingly addressed his status immediately after Philadelphia’s Wild Card round loss to the Atlanta Braves, leaving the dugout leadership up in the air.

Luis Arraez went down on his way to first base and has been removed from the game pic.twitter.com/BXIdIjq6ui — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 24, 2026

Which pending free agents could Dave Dombrowski target for retention?

As president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski evaluates the Phillies open-market departures, two priority names stand out as potential targets for return.

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Arraez and Bohm represent the most logical extensions. For Arraez, contract negotiations will depend on his valuation, but his elite contact bat makes him a prime candidate for a qualifying offer or a multi-year deal.

Meanwhile, Bohm presents a strategic choice. Philadelphia must decide whether to secure him on a long-term contract extension before he hits free agency or test the trade market to recoup value before his market opens.

Key takeaways

Another early exit from the MLB postseason sparked widespread speculation regarding Philadelphia’s roster.

sparked widespread speculation regarding Philadelphia’s roster. Pending free agents include position players Luis Arraez , Adolis García, Alec Bohm, and Edmundo Sosa.

, Adolis García, Alec Bohm, and Edmundo Sosa. Dave Dombrowski must evaluate open-market departures to determine which priority names return.

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