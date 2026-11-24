Teruaki Sato is one of the most sought-after players in MLB, with the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs among the teams showing the strongest interest in him.

Teruaki Sato has reportedly set a decision date, which is expected to come around Thanksgiving, although there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding where he will end up playing. In a recent report, The Athletic‘s Patrick Mooney kept the Chicago Cubs in the mix, as they continue to compete alongside the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies to bring the Japanese star to MLB.

What’s interesting about the information provided by Mooney is that the Cubs have also set their sights on one of Sato’s fellow countrymen. Craig Counsell is reportedly interested in bringing Kaima Taira aboard as well.

Where will Sato continue his career? Will it be in Queens, Philly, or the Windy City? Or could he surprise everyone and ultimately make a different decision? One thing is certain: several teams are making a major push to land one of this offseason’s most coveted talents.

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Cubs add Rogers to their roster

The Chicago Cubs made a big splash to kick off their offseason, locking down left-hander Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million deal (with some deferred money mixed in), as reported by ESPN‘s Jeff Passan on X. With several key arms hitting free agency, Chicago desperately needed a reliable starter to slot right alongside Justin Steele.

Trevor Rogers, while playing for the Baltimore Orioles.

Rogers brings serious upside and durability to Wrigleyville—he just logged 30 starts for Baltimore in 2026, posting a solid 4.03 ERA (and an even sharper 3.45 FIP) with 157 strikeouts over 169.2 innings.

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If he stays healthy and taps back into the dominant form he showed in 2025—when he pitched to an absurd 1.81 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 18 starts—he’s going to give the Cubs a legit front-of-the-rotation ace to anchor their playoff push.

How would Sato fit in with Cubs?

Teruaki Sato would be an ideal middle-of-the-order power upgrade for a Cubs lineup losing corner outfielders Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ to free agency. With Alex Bregman locked in at third base, Sato’s defensive versatility allows him to slot right into a corner outfield spot or share designated hitter reps.

Coming off a historic 2026 NPB Triple Crown campaign for the Hanshin Tigers—where he slashed .306/.383/.609 with 39 homers, 106 RBIs, and a .991 OPS—his left-handed pop would immediately anchor Chicago’s offense, even if his high strikeout totals (164 Ks in 2026) require some adjustment to big-league pitching.

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Teruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers.

Key takeaways